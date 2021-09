Billie Eilish is opening up about how being in the industry has affected her confidence and changed her as a person. The Grammy award-winning singer joined The Drew Barrymore Show virtually on Thursday to talk about her new concert film “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles” where she admitted the media has torn away certain aspects of who she was. Barrymore is a longtime fan of the 19-year-old artist and asked how she learned to speak up and “tell things as it is”, referencing a point in the film when Eilish was vocal about how she wanted things done. Despite her success, Eilish said that she has always been very strong-willed but explained “the older I‘ve gotten, the less confident I’ve gotten.”

