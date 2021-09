John Ruan III was raised by a feisty, tough, bare-knuckle man who started with a dump truck in Beacon, Iowa, and ended up with an empire that stretched across the country. At the time of the elder Ruan’s death, in 2010, the Ruan family owned Bankers Trust, the largest privately owned bank in the state, as well as a huge trucking company that bore his name and a skyscraper or two, among other things.