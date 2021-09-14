CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Eviction notices will get to renters sooner than most relief payments

By Opinion by Sabiha Zainulbhai
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sabiha Zainulbhai (@SabihaZ) is a senior policy analyst at New America's Future of Land and Housing program. Previously, she worked for the Coalition for Nonprofit Housing & Economic Development and NORC @ the University of Chicago. The views expressed here are hers. Read more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — Last...

www.cnn.com

rismedia.com

How to Navigate the Emergency Rental Assistance Process

If you’re a renter or landlord trying to stay afloat amid the now-expired eviction moratorium as announced last week, there is still plenty of money left in the government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Roughly 90% of the ERAP funds are up for grabs to help housing providers and their...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#U S Census Bureau#Homelessness#Norc#The University Of Chicago#The Us Census Bureau#The Supreme Court#Eviction Lab#Time#Goldman Sachs
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
WKTV

Landlords upset about 'new' eviction moratorium

A State-wide eviction moratorium helps renters from losing their home during the pandemic. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is supposed to help landlords collect payment from renters delinquent in paying rent, but collecting the money from the government relies on the tenant making application for assistance. Without tenant cooperation, landlord Anne Jenkins had to pay all expenses for her tenant, draining her bank account, and eventually forcing her to sell her income property.
HOUSE RENT
KGET 17

Millions in renter assistance available; Housing Authority urges renters not to wait

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are millions of dollars up for grabs in Kern County for tenants behind on rent and utility payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Housing Authority is encouraging those behind on rent to apply before it’s too late. Kern County received more than $78 million from the pair of federal bills passed with hopes of extending a hand to anyone who fell behind on their rent.
KERN COUNTY, CA
roselawgroupreporter.com

Which landlords filed for most evictions?

A relatively small number of landlords have accounted for a large share of eviction filings in Maricopa County, according to a national study. Based on analysis from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, the 100 property owners and managers with the most eviction filings are responsible for more than one-quarter of the total since the end of June. They are also accountable for more than 20% of all eviction filings since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
binghamtonhomepage.com

Eviction ban extended, what tenants and landlords should know

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed off on the state’s eviction moratorium extension early this morning. The ban will now continue until January 15th. The Governor and lawmakers are urging tenants in need to apply to the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program. That website can be found at: otda.ny.gov/programs/emergency-rental-assistance.
ALBANY, NY
pymnts.com

CFPB: Millions of Renters at Risk Without COVID Relief

Millions of American renters and their families are at risk of economic harm from the COVID-19 pandemic as federal and state relief programs wind down, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said in a new report. The report, released Friday (Sept. 17), concludes that some government relief efforts helped people...
HOUSE RENT
CNBC

The national eviction ban is over. But renters still can't be forced out in these states

The national eviction ban is no longer in effect after the Supreme Court struck it down last week. Yet in a number of states, renters are still entitled to protections. The national eviction ban is no longer in effect, after the Supreme Court struck it down last week, leaving the more than 11 million Americans still behind on their rent at risk of being forced out of their homes.
HOUSE RENT
The State Journal

Illinois launches rental assistance program for landlords, renters in eviction court

Without any certainty about when Illinois' eviction moratorium will end, the state is rolling out a new rental assistance program for landlords and tenants in eviction court. The Illinois Supreme Court issued an order Monday directing that information on a new $60 million Court-Based Rental Assistance Program will be provided to litigants in eviction court across the state outside of Cook County beginning Wednesday. Up to 12 months of past-due rent and three months of future rent can be paid for by the program.
ILLINOIS STATE
washingtonstatewire.com

One-quarter of Washington renters expect to be evicted

Nearly one-quarter of Washington State renters were expecting to be evicted within two months, as of early July. The Morning Wire: Keeping you informed on politics, policies, and personalities of Washington State. That data was provided during a Sept. 8 update to the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council,...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois renters in eviction court can now receive financial aid

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) – Tenants in eviction court can now apply for financial aid to keep a roof over their heads, thanks to the Rental Assistance Program. Landlords are required to let tenants know about the aid when giving an eviction notice. James Fieden, a Winnebago Rental Property Owner, said that he can not get some renters to fill out the paper work, with them skipping town before filling out the forms, leaving him with the debt.
ILLINOIS STATE
cbslocal.com

Gov. Jared Polis Extends Time For Renters To Make Past-Due Payments

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis extended an executive order offering Coloradans facing eviction some protections. The order gives tenants who have a pending application for emergency rental assistance 30 days to pay their past due rent, instead of 10 days. The order is set to expire in less then...
HOUSE RENT
