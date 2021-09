John and Leanne have been planning to travel the country with their kitty Arya. In Falmouth, she decided to make a run for it. Usually, lost cat stories are common and you never know the ending to the countless fliers you may see in your day. I know when I see a flyer for a lost pet, I'm sad for the owner, but I usually can't help at all. But Arya, she was lost in my neck of the woods and I thought...gee, maybe I can help with this one.

FALMOUTH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO