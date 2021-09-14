CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the 2021 Detroit Lions the Same Old Lie-Downs?

By David "Mad Dog" DeMarco
 6 days ago
The Detroit Lions were beaten on Sunday in Dan Campbell’s first game as the Lions head coach. He hasn’t won a game yet counting three preseason games. This is much too premature to say the Lions organization made a mistake. Dan Campbell seems like a fiery guy, but unless you win and get production from your players, it’s all for nothing. Many people say the Lions could have done better with their hire, but you have to give Campbell a chance.

