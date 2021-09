Harvey Mudd College received the 2021 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity for its Summer Institute program. The College’s Summer Institute program helps incoming STEM students with the college transition process, in order to increase their academic and personal success. Each Summer Institute scholar is paired with a mentor-and-mentee group that offers peer support throughout the first year and beyond. Students also participate in workshops, take part in academic and professional development activities, and engage in co-curricular activities. Throughout the program and into the academic year, the scholars have the chance to acquire cross-cultural competencies and develop their allyship, community building and leadership skills. Many campus leaders at HMC are former institute students, and virtually all past participants describe the experience as pivotal in their successful transition to college.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO