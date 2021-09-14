Randy Linthicum

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRandy L. Linthicum went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Randy was born April 30, 1952, to Dessie (Gregg) and Virgil Linthicum in Iola. He graduated from Iola High School with the class of 1970. After attending Allen County Community College, Randy selflessly served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1974. After serving, he worked at the Thompson chicken factory. He then began working at Gates Rubber Company in Iola, where he retired after 37 years. He married the love of his life and soulmate, Becky D. Linthicum, on Jan. 1, 2000.

