Christie’s Will Auction Original Art From Gary Vee ‘s Veefriends NFT Collection

By Eduardo Próspero
NEWSBTC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotorious entrepreneur and social media personality, Gary Vee, is now a full-blown artist. The legendary auction house Christie’s crowned him as so by announcing the sale of five of the original pieces from his Veefriends NFT collection. Is this new development positive for NFT mania? Is it positive for Veefriends holders? What does it say about the current state of the arts? So many questions.

