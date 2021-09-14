Glenn LeRoy Jones

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGlenn LeRoy Jones, a 94-year-old resident of Malta, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Etosha Assisted Living in Rupert, following complications from a fall. Glenn was born on September 24, 1926, at the family home in Standrod, Idaho, to Val and Rosa D Adams Jones. He had one older sister, Nellwin. He was raised in Standrod on the property originally homesteaded by his grandparents, helping his family with all the tasks and chores that come with farm life. He was educated in Standrod in the one-room school house.

