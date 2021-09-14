CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Motorplex Honors Prudhomme & Shute

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENNIS, Texas — Iconic drag racer Don Prudhomme and award-winning drag racing photographer Richard Shute will be recognized as Texas Motorplex Legends during the opening ceremonies of the 36th annual Texas NHRA Fall Nationals Oct. 7-10. Prudhomme won the Fall Nationals three times including a Funny Car title in 1989, Top Fuel in 1991 and his final professional Top Fuel victory was recorded at the 1994 Fall Nationals. Shute has chronicled every Texas NHRA Fall Nationals winner’s circle as part of his 50-year career as one of the sport’s most popular photographers.

