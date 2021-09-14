CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Member Van Bramer Wants to Make “Open Culture” Program Permanent

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncil Member Jimmy Van Bramer wants to make a pandemic-era program that allows performers to host ticketed events on city streets a permanent fixture in the city. Van Bramer introduced a bill last week to make the temporary “Open Culture” permit program permanent and year-round. The Council’s Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries, and International Intergroup Relations will be hearing the bill today.

