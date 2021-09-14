Driver runs over motorcyclist, drags him 100 yards in rush-hour traffic, Texas cops say

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A 20-year-old is in critical condition after a car crash in Manchester, New Hampshire late Friday. It happened on the ramp from Interstate 93 south to Interstate 293 north around 11:20 p.m. New Hampshire State Police say that Branden Duncan, of Lawrence, was trying to make a lane change when he lost control of his 2005 Dodge Neon. The car went over the guardrail and rolled down the embankment several hundred feet. Duncan, who was the only person in the car, was ejected. He was rushed to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 20-year-old man is critically hurt after a crash in Manchester, NH late Friday (Photo Via NH State Police) Part of the road was closed for an hour and a half while first responders investigated and recovered the car. State Police said speed does appear to be a factor, but all aspects of the crash are under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call State Police.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO