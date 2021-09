Phunware, Inc., a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Lyte Technology (“Lyte”). The accretive transaction contemplates up to a $10.32M total purchase price in cash and stock, with $3.32M cash at closing and the remaining $7.00M subject to both time and financial performance requirements for the one year period post-closing. The maximum amount of stock issuable post closing would constitute $2.25M over 12 months and an additional $1.25M contingent upon generating $12.00M for the one-year period post closing. The Company maintains options against future payments in order to proactively minimize dilution while maximizing financial performance.

