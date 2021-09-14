Salt Lake City dealership group buys Spradley Barr group in NoCo, Cheyenne
A Salt Lake City-based family auto dealership company has made its first foray into Colorado with the purchase of the Spradley Barr Automotive Group in Northern Colorado. Ken Garff Automotive Group has purchased Spradley Barr Ford dealerships in Fort Collins and Greeley and will operate under the banners of Ken Garff Ford Fort Collins, and Ken Garff Ford Greeley, respectively, effective today. The dealerships also include the Lincoln line.www.reporterherald.com
