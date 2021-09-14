CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greeley, CO

Salt Lake City dealership group buys Spradley Barr group in NoCo, Cheyenne

By Ken Amundson
ReporterHerald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Salt Lake City-based family auto dealership company has made its first foray into Colorado with the purchase of the Spradley Barr Automotive Group in Northern Colorado. Ken Garff Automotive Group has purchased Spradley Barr Ford dealerships in Fort Collins and Greeley and will operate under the banners of Ken Garff Ford Fort Collins, and Ken Garff Ford Greeley, respectively, effective today. The dealerships also include the Lincoln line.

www.reporterherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
Cheyenne, WY
Business
City
Loveland, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
Wyoming State
City
Littleton, CO
State
Texas State
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Business
City
Cheyenne, WY
Greeley, CO
Business
Salt Lake City, UT
Business
State
Iowa State
City
Longmont, CO
City
Fort Morgan, CO
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Business
Fort Collins, CO
Business
City
Greeley, CO
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Dealerships#Asbury Automotive Group#Spradley Barr Ford#Lincoln#Vp#Ehrlich Motors#Mcdonald Toyota#Chrysler#Dodge#Jeep#Ram#Co#Elway#Kia#Ken Garff Enterprises#Bizwest Media Llc

Comments / 0

Community Policy