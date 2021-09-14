CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palace confirms Queen Elizabeth sent message of congratulations to North Korea

By Max Foster, Gawon Bae, CNN
WRAL
 6 days ago

CNN — Queen Elizabeth sent a message of congratulations to the people of North Korea on their national day, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told CNN. The message was sent on behalf of the Queen by the UK's Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) "as has been done before," the spokesperson said.

www.wral.com

