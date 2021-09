SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday marks the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month. COVID-19 restrictions won’t slow down the celebrations honoring our local Hispanic culture. The month celebrates the contributions and influence of Hispanic-Americans throughout U.S. history. Hispanic Heritage Month begins on the 15, rather than the first day of the calendar month, because Wednesday is the anniversary of the independence of five Latin American countries.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO