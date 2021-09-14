Eviction is about more than losing a home

One year ago, the think tank New America published “Displaced in America.” Wake Forest University contributed to this study – the first of its kind to look at the root causes of national housing loss. According to the report, nearly 5 million Americans lose their homes through eviction and foreclosure...
Evictions are now able to resume after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s moratorium. At a time when COVID-19 cases are increasing and housing options are limited, experts say the cost of an eviction is more than just dollars and cents. It all begins with a reason,...
CHICAGO — On the last night in their home of five years, Marcos Hernandez and Ivan Cruz were restless. The musicians had emptied out all the rooms, ordered a pizza and reminisced on their time in a home they had also built as a community space using their own funds. They also created a banner they would hang from the roof as a final goodbye message: “El dinero no puede comprar la dignidad”: “Money can’t buy dignity.”
Despite a century of medical advances, more Americans have now died from Covid-19 than the number who succumbed to the 1918 flu pandemic, according to new data.
The latest grim milestone comes as the country is experiencing a fourth-wave driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, with low vaccination uptake in many regions the main cause of death.
Johns Hopkins University tracker showed 675,722 US coronavirus deaths as of Friday, which surpasses the 675,000 US deaths during the influenza outbreak that began in the last year of World War I.
All told, some 50 million died worldwide in the flu pandemic -- sometimes inaccurately referred to as the "Spanish flu" -- making it the deadliest event in human history, according to epidemiologists.
Community providers are asking Vermont to extend emergency housing in hotels for some of the homeless population, including people with health issues, domestic violence survivors and pregnant women, as they say about 543 households are likely to lose the benefit this week. “To our knowledge, none of these households have...
(WSYR-TV) — Some people have been trying to avoid getting vaccinated against COVID-19 by requesting religious exemptions, but where do different religions actually stand on the COVID vaccine? On Thursday, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America released a statement on religious exemptions and the COVID-19 vaccine. His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the highest clergy […]
How much does education matter in America? The U.S. government and researchers tend to look at education in tiers. At the lowest level are those who did graduate from high school, followed by those who did, then those with some college education, and then those with a bachelor’s degree. The reason for these tiers is […]
Fresh from beating back a recall, the governor signed a package of bills to address the California housing crisis. But what do these new laws mean for housing affordability in a state where median home prices have already shot past $800,000?
A Santa Monica based program that began to house homeless students at UCLA is expanding into a statewide program providing shelter at multiple campuses including USC, UC Davis and UC Santa Cruz with UC San Diego also considering their own campus shelter. The volunteer-run Students 4 Students provides housing and...
Ironically, as Californians celebrate Labor Day weekend, millions will see their unemployment benefits reduced or cut off altogether. That’s because the federal government on Saturday is ending four key programs intended to help keep people afloat amid the pandemic — a shift that will cause about 2.2 million of the 3 million Californians currently receiving some form of unemployment insurance to completely lose their benefits, according to the state Employment Development Department. The cutoff will primarily affect two groups of people. The first: gig workers, the self-employed and those ineligible for typical unemployment insurance. The second: those who used up their standard benefits but were still unable to find a job.
Nearly one in five (17 per cent) Brits fell victim to a scam or fraud in the last year, with just under a third (29 per cent) losing money as a result. And while the average woman lost £1,133, men lost £2,780 on average, according to the survey from Phoenix Group.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Richard Gideons didn't always live under an overpass. He says he lived a fairly normal life until he broke his back 10 years ago. In recovery, he became addicted to painkillers. "You're in excruciating pain," he said. "You have to get them somewhere so I go to...
Education charity Culham St Gabriel’s Trust found that 63% of employees think it is important to understand a colleague's religious beliefs, compared with 61% of the general population. “Over the past 50 years, Britain’s religious and cultural landscape has changed dramatically, with a decline in affiliation to some of the...
The Tennessee Supreme Court Administrative Office of the Courts, Tennessee Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission, the Tennessee Department of Human Services, and the Tennessee Housing Development Agengy sponsored an Evictions Summit on Tuesday, August 31 for all stakeholders in the evictions process. The virtual event drew more than 300...
What a surprise, locals might have thought when the Census Bureau confirmed in August that there is a shortage of housing units in Crawfordsville. Home buyers heard of people offering cash and foregoing home inspections.Local social media groups traded advice on how to find safe, affordable rental units while the complexes seemed to waitlist prospective tenants. At the bottom of the pecking order have been the vulnerable populations,the homeless, seniors, those with a record, and young renters. Housing is in a crunch, and without more developers and updated strategies, it will remain intensely competitive.
Comments / 0