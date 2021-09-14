Saints: Wide receiver depth chart after Kenny Stills signing

Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Ian Book, Trevor Siemian. For the first time since 2005, someone not named Drew Brees will take the first snap to start the season. Winston won the training camp battle over Taysom Hill and will get the nod, starting for the first time since 2019 after being a backup last season. He is one of just eight QBs in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards in a season, but that 2019 season also came with 30 interceptions. Cutting down on interceptions will be the key for Winston, whose big arm makes the offense even more dangerous. Hill is listed here, but he'll go back to more of his jack-of-all-trades role. Siemian has NFL experience, having gone 13-12 in his 25 NFL starts (24 in Denver, one with the Jets. There's also Book, a fourth-round draft pick.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO