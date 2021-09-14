CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock rose 6.9% to $1.47 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $164.7 million. Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 2.51% to $8.15. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 236.5K shares, which is 0.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $566.5 million.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

