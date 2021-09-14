12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Marc Benioff, Chair The Board And CEO at Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 16, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Marc Benioff exercised options to purchase 20,000 Salesforce.Com shares at a price of $59.34 per share for a total of $1,186,800 on September 16. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $256.02 to $261.01 to raise a total of $5,155,936 from the stock sale.

