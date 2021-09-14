CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) stock rose 4.96% to $2.75 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Xeris Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 411.2K shares. This is 10.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $182.8 million. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock rose 4.25% to $2.45....

#Health Care Stocks#Stock#Therapeutics#Xers Rrb#Xeris Pharmaceuticals#Jaguar Health#Jagx#Innate Pharma#Ipha#Rockwell Medical#Rmti#Avgr#Sbbp#Nuwe#Avalo Therapeutics Lrb#Apyx#Cns Pharmaceuticals#Chimerix#Cmrx#Sngx
