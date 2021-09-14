12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares rose 5.49% to $9.99 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $796.9 million. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares increased by 2.79% to $6.62. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 837.0K shares, which is 4.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.www.benzinga.com
