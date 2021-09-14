CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
School board member who moved out of Washoe district resigns

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A member of the Washoe County School Board has resigned after she recently realized she no longer lives in the district she was elected to represent. Board trustee Jacqueline Calvert said in her announcing her resignation Tuesday effective immediately she wasn’t aware when she recently moved from her home that her new residence was outside the district covering parts of Reno and Sparks.

