SCOTUS rules in favor of Catholic group

Lebanon Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of Catholic Social Services, a foster care agency that refuses to compromise its religious beliefs by placing children with same-sex couples. The High Court’s decision in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia has a significant impact on every area of the free exercise of religion freedom.

