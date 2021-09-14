Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 14:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 233 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Forest, or 15 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Black Forest around 245 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH