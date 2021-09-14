Gregg Allman tribute “Allman Family Revival” touring this fall
The Allman Family Revival, the touring tribute to Gregg Allman, will hit the road for its fifth annual tour this fall. Led by son Devon Allman, the tour also features the Allman Betts Band, Robert Randolph, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lilly Hiatt, Cody & Luther Dickinson, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Hall, and Lamar Williams Jr. They will also be joined in select cities by Kenny Wayne Shepherd, G. Love, Samantha Fish, Alex Orbison, and Kenny Aronoff.www.brooklynvegan.com
