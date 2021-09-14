PA Corrections Secretary To Be Replaced

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Corrections Secretary John Wetzel is soon leaving the job he’s held for a more than decade. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Wetzel will be replaced by George Little, a top administrator at the agency. Little joined the state prison system as director of community corrections in 2016 before becoming an executive deputy secretary. He served as a deputy secretary overseeing community corrections, parole and probation field supervision services, and parole re-entry operations. Wetzel was first named to the job in 2011 by then-Gov. Tom Corbett. His last day with the state is Oct. 1, and he plans to work in the private sector.