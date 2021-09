Corn is 2 to 3 cent lower, soybeans are narrowly mixed and wheat is 3 cents lower to 5 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Monday with trade fading from Friday’s action a bit as harvest is expected to expand this week. Ethanol margins should remain in the recent range with cheaper fall blends and weaker corn basis likely to shore up margins with natural gas prices the biggest short-term headwind, with the transition to the fall driving season ongoing.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO