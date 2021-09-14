MENU and PRICING Revealed for EPCOT’s Space 220
EPCOT is going to be looking a little bit different in the coming month!. The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary is set to kick off on October 1st and the park will be filled with new experiences like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and La Crêperie de Paris in the France Pavilion, plus, there will even be a brand new fireworks show to enjoy each evening. But, before we even reach October, a highly anticipated restaurant will open and we’ve finally got a peek at the menu!allears.net
