A man who was in jail for raping a minor girl has been murdered by the victim's father while the former was out on bail. The 32-year-old man, identified as Vijay Mer from Rajkot, a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, was hacked to death Thursday night. He was released on bail just weeks ago. Police arrested the victim's father, who remains unidentified, and his friend, Dinesh Rangpapa, for murdering Mer after the latter's brother filed a complaint against the duo. The incident was caught on CCTV and the footage was shared on social media, The Times of India reported.

