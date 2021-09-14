CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, PA

Proposal Gives Voters A Chance To Rein In Executive Branch Overreach

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin and York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill are proposing a constitutional amendment allowing voters to have the final say in how executive branch powers can be exercised without an active emergency declaration. Martin says in May, PA voters sent a message to Gov. Wolf when they voted to clarify that one person should not make unilateral decisions that affect Pennsylvanians. Fast forward to September when Wolf single-handedly instituted a mask mandate for all schools. The proposed amendment to the PA Constitution would ensure that no extraordinary powers afforded to state government’s executive branch departments or agencies under a Governor’s emergency declaration, may be exercised without a Governor’s emergency declaration in place. It also would clarify that no department secretary, acting secretary or agency can issue mandates, guidance and/or directives without an official emergency declaration in effect. Constitutional amendments must be passed in two consecutive legislative sessions by both the Senate and House before the measure can be placed on the ballot for voters to decide. The earliest this proposed amendment could reach voters for consideration is May 2023.

wdac.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdac.com

Reintroduction Of PA Voting Rights Protection Act

HARRISBURG – In the months since Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the House Bill 1300 – PA’s Voting Rights Protection Act, York County Rep. Seth Grove reintroduced the measure as House Bill 1800. In June, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Wolf is now open to enhanced voter ID requirements. The Act is predicated on the House State Government Committee’s extensive election oversight hearings which focused on how elections in PA are administered. Language in the bill is updated to improve poll worker retention efforts, modernize polling location language, and modernize delivery of ballots and supplies to the Judge of Elections. County District Attorneys would also designate a prosecutor as a county election integrity officer and county board of elections shall include them in all their correspondences/election processes. County election equipment funding would be through the Commonwealth Financing Authority and an appropriation of $3.1 million would be issued to operate the Bureau of Election Audits.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

PA Senate Panel Approves Subpoenas For Election Audit

HARRISBURG – A party line vote was held by the PA Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee on the issuance of subpoenas for critical information from the PA Department of State as part of a forensic investigation in the state’s election system. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said the Senate has clear authority to conduct the review and is not about trying to overturn the last election. The subpoenas will include all guidance issued to counties and all communications between the Department of State and county election officials. Subpoenas were also approved for key voter data, including lists of all registered voters, voter activity, the method by which voters cast their ballots, and changes in voter registration. Corman praised Committee Chairman, Jefferson County Sen. Cris Dush for leading the hearing saying he answered all questions posed by Senate Democrats openly and honestly, in stark contrast to the Department of State’s refusal to participate whatsoever in the Senate’s efforts to provide transparency and oversight of our election system. Democrats are vowing to challenge the subpoenas in court.
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Speaker Calls For United Effort To Reform Harrisburg Lobby Rules

HARRISBURG – PA House Speaker, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler submitted testimony in support of legislation that would establish new rules for lobbyists in Harrisburg. Cutler told the House State Government Committee on Campaign Finance and Elections that our lawmaking process only works effectively when the voices of our constituents drive our decisions and our votes. Their voices must never be silenced or manipulated by those who attempt to improperly use influence, access, relationship or money to sway the Legislature. Cutler listed 12 pieces of legislation that would increase openness and transparency in the lobbying process, limit the influence of professional lobbyists, and hold lobbyists to a higher standard of ethical conduct.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
York County, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
York County, PA
Government
newbostonpost.com

Bill Galvin Explains Opposition To Proposed Voter ID Ballot Initiative

Secretary of State William Galvin on Tuesday previewed a voter information booklet that will be mailed out to voters. The booklet will provide an explanation of each of the four questions that will appear on the November ballot. [Photo: Antonio Caban/SHNS]. State House News Service. Questioning claims of fraud and...
ELECTIONS
KETV.com

Iowans get first chance to weigh in on redistricting proposals

Iowans got their first chance to weigh in on proposed new boundaries for Congressional and state House and Senate districts Monday. The bipartisan Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission released the proposed maps, drawn by the Legislative Services Agency, Thursday and held its first hearing on the proposals Monday night. Only five...
POLITICS
wdac.com

Lawsuit Filed By PA Senate Democrats Over Election Subpoenas

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Senate Democrats are suing to block subpoenas seeking voter information and to put a stop to what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s election. Democrats sued after the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee voted Wednesday to issue a subpoena for detailed state election records, including the names of who voted in last year’s presidential election, their birth date, address, driver’s license number, and the last four digits of their Social Security number. The 53-page lawsuit was filed Friday. Senate Republicans say information from the PA Department of State is needed as part of the ongoing investigation in the state’s election system.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Branch#Constitutional Amendments#Rein#Pennsylvanians#Senate#House
wdac.com

PA GOP Seeks Details In Forensic Election Audit

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Senate Republicans pursuing a “forensic investigation” of last year’s election say they will subpoena records that detail who voted, including their driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number, and by what method they voted. Senate Republicans have scheduled a meeting today of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee to issue subpoenas to the Wolf Administration. In addition to records on who voted, Republicans also want records of communication between the administration and counties. Critics are calling the investigation “a fruitless search for fraud.”
HARRISBURG, PA
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Black Enterprise

House Democrat Alma Adams Threatens To Vote Against Spending Bill If HBCUs Don’t Receive More Federal Aid

Representative Alma Adams (D-N.C.) is threatening to vote against President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan unless the package includes more federal aid for HBCUs. Last May, Adams was part of a bipartisan group of Senators penned a letter requesting more federal funds for HBCU schools. Now, more Democrats are beginning to face pressure over the massive spending plan’s lack of HBCU funds and Adams is leading the effort.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy