Jefferson County, TX

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 04:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, East Cameron, Vermilion, St. Mary, West Cameron, Calcasieu and Iberia Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

alerts.weather.gov

