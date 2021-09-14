Stars Pay Tribute to Weekend Update Host Norm MacDonald: David Letterman Recalls How He 'Just Kind of Twinkles'

Norm MacDonald, one of the most beloved cast members of "Saturday Night Live" in the '90s, passed away on Sept. 14 after a secret battle with cancer. Deadline reported that Norm privately fought cancer for nine years. Norm, who often thrilled his fans with his dry wit and deadpan delivery, kept his health issues hidden from even those closest to him. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic," his longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra said. "He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly." After his death, many of his fellow comedians and Hollywood stars publicly mourned his death on social media.

