Stars Pay Tribute to Weekend Update Host Norm MacDonald: David Letterman Recalls How He 'Just Kind of Twinkles'

By Jeryl Brunner
Parade
Parade
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Norm MacDonald, the veteran comedian and star of Saturday Night Live, has died. He had privately battled cancer for nine years. He was 61. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his producing partner and friend was with Macdonald when he passed away. “He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra shared with Deadline. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

