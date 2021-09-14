CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Plenty Of Free Rides On The PA Turnpike

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARLISLE (AP) – More than $104 million in PA Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year as the agency fully converted to all-electronic tolling. Turnpike records show the millions of motorists who don’t use E-ZPass have a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying under the “toll-by-plate” license plate camera system. The turnpike says nearly 11 million out of the total of about 170 million turnpike rides generated no revenue for the agency last year and its bad debt expense has more than quadrupled in the past seven years. About 10,000 PA vehicle registrations are currently suspended for overdue toll bills, but that doesn’t apply to out-of-state drivers.

wdac.com

Comments / 0

 

