CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

Former High Point basketball star Gene Littles dies at 78

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Gene Littles, a former coach of the Charlotte Hornets who was the all-time leading scorer in High Point University men’s basketball history, has died. He was 78.

A news release from the school said Littles died on Sept. 9 but did not give a cause of death. Details of a memorial service will be released later, it said.

Littles was a three-time NAIA All-American who in 1969 led High Point to a school-best 28-3 record and the quarterfinals of the NAIA Tournament. His No. 14 jersey number 14 was retired by the school.

Littles was drafted by the Dallas Chaparrals of the ABA and the New York Knicks of the NBA. His ABA rights were acquired by the Carolina Cougars, with whom he earned a spot on the league’s all-rookie team as a starting point guard. He finished his career with the Kentucky Colonels, who beat the Indiana Pacers to win the 1975 ABA title.

Littles then joined the coaching staff at Appalachian State before moving to the head coaching job at North Carolina A&T, where he led the Aggies to two Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference titles. He was the MEAC coach of the year in 1979.

In 1986, Littles became an NBA assistant coach, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers for the last 19 games of the season. In 1990, Littles was named head coach of the Charlotte Hornets midway through the season and remained in that role for the following season. He was an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets in 1994-95 and served as the interim head coach for the last 19 games of that season.

Littles is a member of both the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and the High Point University Athletics Hall of Fame.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1905 — Willie Anderson wins the U.S. Open for the fourth time in five years, beating Alex Smith with a 314-total at the Myopia Hunt Club in South Hamilton, Mass. 1927 — Gene Tunney wins a unanimous 10-round decision over Jack Dempsey at Soldier Field in Chicago to retain his world heavyweight title. The fight is marred by a long 10-count in the seventh round. Dempsey knocks Tunney to the mat, but Dempsey doesn’t go to a neutral corner. The referee doesn’t start counting until four or five seconds after Tunney is down. Tunney regains his feet and goes on to win.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Texans rookie Mills to start at QB Thursday against Panthers

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers with Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury. Coach David Culley announced the decision Tuesday and said Taylor would be inactive. Culley said the Texans plan to elevate Jeff Driskel...
NFL
The Associated Press

This Date in Baseball

1911 — Cy Young, 44, beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 for his 511th and final major league victory. 1936 — The Detroit Tigers swept the St. Louis Browns 12-0 and 14-0 to record the biggest double shutout in major league history. 1954 — Karl Spooner of Brooklyn became the first...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

577K+
Followers
316K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy