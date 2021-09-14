Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calcasieu, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calcasieu; West Cameron COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu and West Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.