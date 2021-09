It is well-documented that America’s urban places have been designed and built for cars since the late 1920s. This planning orthodoxy came at a great cost: ecological destruction, social alienation, traffic-related disease, injury, and death, economic harm, unwelcoming urban environments. Cities from Los Angeles to Buffalo were once walkable, with streetcar lines that took citizens where they needed to go. But at the behest of lobbyists for the automobile, oil, and chemical industries, all but a few cities tore out their streetcar lines and replaced them with bus systems in the mid-twentieth century (coinciding with a national wave of first-time car ownership); by 1950, General Motors alone had bought up more than 100 municipal streetcar lines and replaced them with GM manufactured buses.¹

