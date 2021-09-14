List: Places you can view the Inspiration4 launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Launches are always exciting, especially nighttime launches. But Wednesday’s will be one for the history books. The first all-civilian launch from the Space Coast will take place within a five-hour launch window that is set to begin at 8:02 p.m. EDT. Unlike the billionaires before them, these four private citizens will orbit the Earth for three days before splashing down somewhere in the waters off Florida.