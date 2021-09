The Seattle Seahawks are following in the footsteps of the New Orleans Saints and other sports entities as it pertains to rules for attending events. Seattle confirmed Tuesday that fans 12 years of age or older must be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative coronavirus test obtained within 72 hours before kickoff to attend games held at Lumen Field this season. Individuals at least two weeks removed from a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are fully vaccinated in the eyes of the Seahawks. Partially vaccinated patrons must show proof of a negative virus test to enter the stadium.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO