Apple's iPad mini 6, iPad 9th Gen are already on sale - shop the best preorder deals

By Christine McKee
Apple Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's brand-new iPad 9th Generation and iPad mini 6 are already on sale, with double-digit preorder discounts available on every model. New 2021 iPad deals — Announced mere hours ago, Apple's brand-new iPad 9th Generation and iPad mini 6 are already discounted, withcash savings of up to $37 off every preorder. Apple Premier Partner Expercom is hosting the deals, which offer the cheapest preorder prices on the new hardware.

