CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Millions of California residents will receive a $600 stimulus check in two days – see if you’ll get one

By Luke Kenton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Qlrn_0bw1Pnlq00

CALIFORNIA will be sending out another round of the $600 Golden State Stimulus checks to eligible residents this week, according to officials.

The first round of the stimulus program’s expansion, which was sent out on August 27, included 600,000 payments worth an estimated $354 million, the California Franchise Tax Board said.

Two million Californias are set to receive the check from September 17 Credit: AP

The next round of checks, which will be distributed on September 17, will go out to a much larger number of residents with about two million Californians slated to receive the cash.

A spokesperson for the Franchise Tax Board told KTLA that is anticipating sending out checks about once every 14 days, though there will be instances when the payments go out earlier or later.

The first few rounds of payment are reserved for those who have their bank account information on file with the state tax agency and who are receiving the aid via direct deposit.

Those who are typically issued their state tax refund in the mail should expect checks to start arriving from October 5 onwards, the agency said.

OFFICIALS CALL FOR PATIENCE

However, some payments may be delayed, the state warns, because they “may need more review depending on the situation or information we have."

"This could include address changes, bank account changes, etc," a post to the tax agencies website reads.

A total of $12 billion in direct payments is slated to go out to qualifying residents, benefiting about two of every three Californians.

The stimulus checks were included as part of California's recently passed $100 billion budget.

stimulus checks live blog for the latest updates on Covid-19 relief...

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the extra money should help residents of the state who suffered financial difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic to get back on their feet, including low-income parents and self-employed workers.

This is the second Golden State Stimulus program California has approved in the last year.

DO I QUALIFY?

Under the latest program, qualifying individuals who made $75,000 or less last year may be eligible to receive up to $600, with an additional $500 going to those with at least one dependent.

Social Security recipients may also be in line to receive a check, so long as SS is not their own form of income and they have an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less.

To determine who qualifies, California is referring to residents' 2020 tax returns.

Taxpayers eligible for the payment are therefore urged to submit their return before October 15, which is the deadline in order to receive a stimulus check.

Anyone unsure of whether or not they qualify, the state has launched an online estimator tool to help you determine how much you should be receiving.

As well as the Golden State, Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas have all established an extra stimulus program to aid residents hardest hit by the pandemic.

fourth stimulus check could be on its way this year after a disappointing August jobs report saw only 235,000 new jobs created last month, experts speculate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWZd8_0bw1Pnlq00
Gov. Gavin Newsom said the extra money should help residents of the state who suffered financial difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic Credit: Reuters

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
The US Sun

Sister Wives’ Meri & Christine Brown’s employer LuLaRoe sued for ‘deceptive practices’ as doc exposes company’s ‘scam’

SISTER Wives stars Meri and Christine Brown’s employer LuLaRoe has been sued for “deceptive practices,” as a new docuseries is exposing the company’s “scam.”. Kody Brown’s wives Meri, 50, and Christine, 49, are retailers for multi-level marketing clothing company LuLaRoe, as they hold multiple Facebook Live sales a week. Amazon...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Californians#The Franchise Tax Board#Ktla#Golden State Stimulus#Social Security#Ss#Www Facebook Com Thesunus#Twitter#Thesunus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Income Tax
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
The US Sun

Gabby Petito case: ‘Huge mistakes’ made at start of investigation as cops hunt fiance Brian Laundrie

"HUGE mistakes" were made at the start of Gabby Petitio's missing investigation as police continue looking for her fiance Brian Laundrie. As the FBI announced a body believed to be that of missing Gabby Petito was found in a Wyoming national park on Sunday, cops are still searching for the 22-year-old's fiance Laundrie – returned to Florida, hired an attorney, and is nowhere to be found.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Brian Laundrie sleuths spot similarities with Chris Watts as Gabby Petito’s fiance’s ‘calm’ behavior analyzed

INTERNET sleuths have spotted chilling similarities between Brian Laundrie and convicted murderer Chris Watts, who killed his wife and two daughters in 2018. Gabby Petito’s fiance’s apparently "calm" behavior with police has been compared to Watts, who reported his family missing after killing them. As the family of missing 22-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Air Force announces FIVE new stealth bombers are being built as UN warns against ‘new Cold War’ between US and China

THE Air Force announced five new stealth bombers are being built as the UN warns against a "new Cold War" between the US and China. Speaking at the Air Force Association's annual conference on Monday, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman are secretly building the stealth bombers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
264K+
Followers
33K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy