CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

B-2 Stealth Bomber Damaged During Emergency Landing Incident

By Tyler Rogoway
thedrive
thedrive
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Airspace around Whiteman Air Force Base has been cordoned off after the stealth bomber was damaged after landing after a training sortie. Details remain limited at this time, but there was an incident at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, the home of the Air Force's B-2 Spirit stealth bomber force, early this morning. This has resulted in a circular temporary flight restriction, or TFR, being put up over and around the base, extending six miles in every direction and from the ground up to 8,000 feet. The mishap involved a B-2 that was landing at Whiteman's only runway.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 1

Related
thedrive

Five B-21 Raider Stealth Bombers Are Now In Final Assembly

The fact that three more B-21s are now being assembled is a major indication of how fast the high-stakes bomber program is progressing. The U.S. Air Force now has no fewer than five examples of its secretive Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider stealth bomber in a process of final assembly. That’s three more airframes than we knew about before today and further indication that the new flying-wing bomber is making significant progress, albeit well away from the public gaze.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

The Air Force Blew It When It Decided Not To Give Its KC-135s Winglets 40 Years Ago

The KC-135 pioneered the winglet concept, but it never got them even after it was proven that they could save millions of gallons of gas every year. Take a look out the window the next time you fly on an airliner and there’s a very good chance you’ll see winglets — the typically upturned wingtip devices at the ends of the wings designed to improve efficiency by reducing drag. As well as being commonplace on new designs, winglets have been retrofitted to a variety of older aircraft, too, like the ubiquitous Boeing 737 series, to improve performance and lower fuel costs. One of the types that doesn’t have them is the U.S. Air Force’s hard-worked fleet of KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelers and their many derivatives. But the reality is that winglets were tested on the KC-135. In fact, the type played a major part in pioneering the concept. The results were overwhelming. As such, it’s maddening to comprehend that the KC-135 never got winglets decades ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Watch This RC-135 Spy Plane Make A Frightening Crosswind Landing In England (Updated)

The RC-135 Combat Sent slams down before its left wing dips dangerously low and the jet goes careening down the runway. On September 7, 2021, an RC-135U Combat Sent electronic intelligence-gathering aircraft, one of just two in existence, made a frightening crosswind landing at RAF Mildenhall in England. The RC-135 had returned from an intriguing mission that saw the spy plane circumnavigate the border of Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Navy Pilot Was Electrocuted By Power Lines After Ejecting From T-45 Jet Trainer: Report

Images of a parachute caught up in power lines were seen after the crash and the pilot is now in critical condition. A T-45 Goshawk jet trainer from Training Air Wing Two at Naval Air Station Kingsville crashed into a residential area in Lake Worth, Texas yesterday at around 11:30 AM. Both crewmen, an instructor pilot and a student, managed to eject, with the instructor landing in a wooded area without life-threatening injuries. The student pilot fared worse, having been entangled in power lines and electrocuted following the ejection sequence, according to a report from the local CBS affiliate, Channel 11. As a result, the student is now in critical condition at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. A parachute could be seen hanging from power lines in bystander images from the scene.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Outsider.com

Air Force Reveals Five New Stealth Bombers Are Being Built

While you might catch a rare glimpse of them during an air show, it’s unlikely to see one of the Air Force’s odd-shaped stealth bombers careening through the skies. That is, maybe, until now. As tensions between China and the United States continue, the military branch announced it was building five new stealth bomber aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Boeing Unveils New Two-Stage Long-Range Air-To-Air Missile Concept

The new missile offering from Boeing uses two stages instead of one to increase range and lethality. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Boeing has shown off a new long-range air-to-air missile design at the Air Force Association's annual Air, Space, and Cyber Conference, which opened today. The weapon, referred to as the Long-Range Air-to-Air Missile, or LRAAM, has a two-stage configuration with a "kill vehicle" attached to a booster section that falls away after it is burned out, something that has been seen in previous U.S. military air-to-air missile concepts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Air Force Special Operations looking to test amphibious MC-130J in 2022

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Air Force Special Operations aims to test the MC-130J Hercules transport aircraft's amphibious capability in 2022, the commander said Monday. Air Force Special Operations Command commander Lt. Gen. Jim Slife told reporters at the annual Air Force Association's Air Space and Cyber conference that the goal is for a "true amphibious" ability to land on both sea and land, with a flying demonstration potentially happening in late 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Lockheed Martin and Airbus Built the Perfect Tanker for the US Air Force

We have been bringing you updates on the drone tankers that the U.S. Air Force plans to deploy in the near future. Currently, USAF is stuck with Boeing's KC-46 which has a host of problems, and therefore, embarked on a new journey to find a tanker that will serve as a 'bridge' till the autonomous ones are ready. Jumping into the fray is Lockheed Martin, which recently unveiled the LMXT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Base#Emergency Landing#Us Air Force#Whiteman Air Force Base#Accident#The Air Force#Tfr#U S Air Force
theaviationgeekclub.com

USAF F-102 pilot tells the story of when he was left alone in the cockpit of a KC-135 flying from the US to Okinawa

‘So … there I was, the only pilot in the cockpit and I have never piloted a KC-135 before!,’ Roger Daisley, former F-102 pilot. ‘During the Vietnam era, I was stationed in Okinawa, as a pilot, flying the F-102,’ recalls Roger Daisley, former F-102 pilot, on Quora. “I had just finished an R&R to the states and was returning to Okinawa. To get back, I caught a “hop” in a KC-135 (Jet tanker) from Travis Air Force Base, California, to Okinawa. Normally, the passengers sit in the back of the aircraft, where many times it is also packed with cargo, such as spare engines, etc. In this flight, there were about five to ten passengers, as I recall.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Russian-Made Mi-17 Helicopter Flown By Secretive U.S. Group Land's In Farmer's Field

A Bell 407 helicopter from the same organization swooped in after the Mi-17 was forced to make an emergency landing. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Earlier this year, Dan Moore, who owns a farm in North Carolina, had unusual visits by not one, but two secretive aircraft. After a Russian-made Mi-17 Hip-type helicopter made an emergency landing, a dark gray Bell 407 arrived with replacement parts. The Bell 407 may well have been one of a trio that flew around the greater Los Angeles area in California earlier this year, something The War Zone covered extensively, and both of these helicopters may belong to an especially shadowy U.S. military aviation unit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KGMI

Three injured after emergency landing on Orcas Island

ORCAS ISLAND, Wash. – Three people suffered minor injuries after the plane they were in had to make an emergency landing in a grassy field on Orcas Island. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says the plane had mechanical issues on the evening of Thursday, September 16th, after taking off from Friday Harbor Airport.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
thedrive

Damaged B-2 Bomber Moved To Hangar, Whiteman AFB's Runway Is Open Again

Airspace around Whiteman AFB, the home of the B-2 fleet, is open again, but the Air Force still isn't talking about how bad the damage to the B-2 is. After being damaged during an emergency landing that saw the bomber depart the runway Whiteman AIr Force Base in Missouri in the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday, September 14th, a stricken B-2 has finally been moved off the grass and into a hangar. The prized stealth bomber had come to a rest on its wing following an apparent main landing gear collapse after experiencing a major malfunction in flight. A temporary flight restriction was put into place around the B-2's home base as recovery and investigative efforts following the mishap commenced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The US Air Force's MC-130 Seaplane is Finally in the Works

Lockheed Martin's C-130J Super Hercules aircraft is not just the workhorse for the military but also a super achiever. In its career that has spanned over two decades, this aircraft has landed in the Arctic, on the highest airstrip, and even an aircraft carrier carrying out medevac, troop, and cargo transport. The US Air Force now plans to make it a seaplane as well, thereby making it possible for this mighty aircraft to land anywhere across the globe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy