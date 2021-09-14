B-2 Stealth Bomber Damaged During Emergency Landing Incident
Airspace around Whiteman Air Force Base has been cordoned off after the stealth bomber was damaged after landing after a training sortie. Details remain limited at this time, but there was an incident at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, the home of the Air Force's B-2 Spirit stealth bomber force, early this morning. This has resulted in a circular temporary flight restriction, or TFR, being put up over and around the base, extending six miles in every direction and from the ground up to 8,000 feet. The mishap involved a B-2 that was landing at Whiteman's only runway.www.thedrive.com
