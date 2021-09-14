NBA won't test fully vaccinated players regularly, issues COVID protocols for 2021-22 season, per report

Prior to every season, NBA analysts and “Vegas” release their odds and predictions of what team is most likely to win the Championship, along with division champions and individual awards. When it comes to individual NBA awards, there is no award that is more important than the MVP award. The 2020-2021 saw center Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets win the award, the first center to win the award since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000. Before Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo won back-to-back awards. With the game ever always evolving, it’s impossible to guarantee the winner of the award, but the following five players are the players most likely to be in the MVP conversation at the end of the 2021-22 season. One thing is for sure, we will be all over it no matter where and how you are watching it.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO