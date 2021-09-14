CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA won't test fully vaccinated players regularly, issues COVID protocols for 2021-22 season, per report

By Jasmyn Wimbish
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

As the NBA prepares for the 2021-22 season, more information is starting to be released regarding the league's COVID-19 protocols. The league recently announced that all referees must be vaccinated, in addition to any team or arena personnel that comes into contact with players. That includes coaches and front-office executives, to photographers sitting courtside and those at the scorer's table.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Covid#Vaccinations#Athletic#Charania#The New York Knicks#Golden State Warriors#Nbpa
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Reportedly Candidate For Another Big Job

Mike Greenberg has become one of the true faces of ESPN over the years. The former Mike & Mike host leads ESPN’s morning program, Get Up!, which airs daily until 10 a.m. E.T. Along with Stephen A. Smith – and a few others – Greenberg is one of the most-prominent figures at the Worldwide Leader.
BASKETBALL
Hoops Rumors

NBA won't make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for players

NBA players won’t be mandated to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, league sources tell Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The news doesn’t come as a major surprise. While other NBA personnel — including referees — are required to be fully vaccinated for the start of the season, imposing such a mandate on players would’ve meant negotiating the issue with the NBPA. That aspect of negotiations between the league and the players’ union has been considered a “non-starter,” per Holmes and Wojnarowski.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
hoopsrumors.com

NBA G League Affiliations For 2021/22 Season

After an abridged 2020/21 season that only included 18 of the league’s 28 teams, the NBA G League is expected to get back to normal in 2021/22. And for the first time, the league appears on track to feature 30 franchises. That doesn’t mean that all 30 NBA teams will...
NBA
chatsports.com

NFL Players Association still wants daily testing for fully vaccinated players

The NFL Players Association wants daily COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated players. The league and the union agreed last week to update protocols so vaccinated players would be tested weekly instead of every 14 days as they were during training camp. That's not enough, according to NFLPA president and Cleveland...
NFL
chatsports.com

2021 NFL COVID-19 protocols, rules: Differences between vaccinated, unvaccinated players

Over the weekend, Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin tested positive for COVID-19, making him likely the first NFL player to miss a 2021 game due to the virus. While Martin is vaccinated and there remains a chance he could be taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list by Thursday’s season opener, head coach Mike McCarthy believes he’ll miss the game.
NFL
Washington Post

NBA will not institute vaccine mandate for players in upcoming season

The NBA will not require its players to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this season, a person familiar with the situation confirmed Tuesday. As reported earlier in the day by ESPN, the players’ union is opposing a vaccine mandate, the person confirmed. Approximately 85 percent of NBA players are already vaccinated, a spokesman for the league reportedly stated Tuesday.
NBA
AllRaptors

Report: NBA Players Will Not Be Required to Get Vaccinated

While the overwhelming majority of the NBA has already been vaccinated, the remaining few NBA players won't be forced to roll up their sleeves before next season. The NBA will not implement a vaccine mandate for players, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Baxter Holmes. "The NBA and NBPA continue...
NBA
ngscsports.com

NBA: Five Players To Look At In The 2021-22 MVP Award Conversation

Prior to every season, NBA analysts and “Vegas” release their odds and predictions of what team is most likely to win the Championship, along with division champions and individual awards. When it comes to individual NBA awards, there is no award that is more important than the MVP award. The 2020-2021 saw center Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets win the award, the first center to win the award since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000. Before Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo won back-to-back awards. With the game ever always evolving, it’s impossible to guarantee the winner of the award, but the following five players are the players most likely to be in the MVP conversation at the end of the 2021-22 season. One thing is for sure, we will be all over it no matter where and how you are watching it.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: NBA discussing in-season tournament with $1 million-per-player prize

NBA commissioner Adam Silver wants an in-season tournament. The problem: Few others share his enthusiasm. So, the league is trying to find ways to build interest. An old idea has apparently returned to the conversation: Paying players on the winning team. Shams Charania of The Athletic:. The same issues remain...
NBA
NBC Washington

Which Wizards Player Makes a Big Leap Forward in 2021-22 NBA Season?

Which Wizard makes a big leap forward in 2021-22? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. With the NBA season approaching, Chase Hughes and Andrew Gillis dissect the biggest questions for the Wizards entering the 2021-22 season. Today's question: Which Wizard makes a big leap forward in 2021-22? CH: There are...
NBA
firstsportz.com

NBA: Top 5 Candidates for Most Improved Player Award in 2021-22 Season

Get to know all about the top 5 candidates for most improved player award in 2020-21 season here. In the NBA, there have been several trophies which are awarded to various different players after the regular season, among which one is the Most Improved Player Award. This accolade is given to the player who has shown the most improved in his game during the entire regular season. Previously this award was won by Julius Randle after he led the New York Knicks into the playoffs.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy