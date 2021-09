Grand Forks N.D. - After victories to open the season last weekend at home, North Dakota men's and women's cross country is set to hit the road for the first time this season to take part in the SDSU Classic in Brookings, S.D. on Friday, September 10. It will be the first time this season the Fighting Hawks will see Summit League foe, South Dakota State. North Dakota State along with the University of Sioux Falls and Trinity Bible College are scheduled to participate. The women's 5,000m race will begin at 6 p.m. and the Jay Dirksen men's 8,000m race will get going at 6:35 p.m. It will be the first 8,000m race of the season for the men after running 6,000m last week at the Ron Pynn Classic.

