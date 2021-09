BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon storms have helped increase the mosquito population across the valley, keeping pest control companies like Mosquito Joe busy. "July was a very, very quiet month for us, and that's because it was 115 degrees and people weren't outside getting bitten. It's not that they weren't here; it's that you weren't outside for them to feed on. As soon as it cooled down with the rains, yeah, people were noticing that they were getting bitten because they were outside trying to enjoy their yard," explained Denis Logan, franchise owner of Mosquito Joe. "People are getting back outside, school is back in session, people are on vacation, and now that they're here, mosquitos are having fun, and we're getting busy."

ARIZONA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO