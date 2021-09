Last week, the Swampscott Education Association met together in person for the first time since 2019. Most of our time was spent discussing the proposed new school. All of our members work in these buildings, many of them live in Swampscott, and some also have children in the schools. Several are even alumni of the Swampscott Public Schools. We know that the town values our perspective and we appreciate the weight our opinions hold as the town moves to vote on this issue in the coming weeks. Before adding our voice to this discussion, we wanted to ensure a dialogue among our members that allowed for all voices and concerns to be heard.

SWAMPSCOTT, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO