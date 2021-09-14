CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights: Man Utd Loses Opener vs. Young Boys 🎥

Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Young Boys: “How are we supposed to beat Man Utd? They have Cristiano Ronaldo…” The manager: “That is where Lingard comes in.” https://t.co/vrzrN45ucR. 2 - Manchester United managed just two shots in this match, the fewest Opta have on record in any of their 138 UEFA Champions League matches since 2003-04. Their second and final shot of the match came in the 25th minute from Cristiano Ronaldo. Stalled. https://t.co/tDuX3CSn87.

bleacherreport.com

Cristiano Ronaldo
SkySports

Young Boys vs Man Utd preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Young Boys vs Man Utd in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 5.55pm. Cristiano Ronaldo is in the Manchester United squad for Tuesday's Champions League opener against Young Boys in Switzerland. Having scored twice on his second debut in Saturday's 4-1 win...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Cavani blow as Man Utd call in rookie keeper for Young Boys trip

Edinson Cavani will miss Manchester United's opening Champions League game against Young Boys on Tuesday with a "minor injury", but Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the travelling squad. Uruguay striker Cavani picked up the knock in training in the build-up to Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle. Boss Ole Gunnar...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Young Boys vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Manchester United begin their 2021/22 Champions League group stage with a trip to Switzerland to face Young Boys on Tuesday night. It is potentially a favourable start back in Europe’s elite club competition for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, whose last continental game was last season’s Europa League final against Villarreal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Maguire backs Man Utd to bounce back from Young Boys upset

Bern (Switzerland) (AFP) – Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is confident the Old Trafford side will get over their last-gasp 2-1 defeat against Young Boys in Switzerland on Tuesday and make an impact in this season’s Champions League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took the lead at the Wankdorf Stadium through...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is West Ham vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United will look to put the disappointment of their opening Champions League defeat behind them as they visit West Ham.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were stunned by Young Boys in Bern as their European campaign got off to a poor start.Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the first half of that encounter but will be available as Manchester United bid to continue their unbeaten league start.West Ham, also yet to be beaten in the Premier League, will be missing Michail Antonio after the striker was sent off at Southampton.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
