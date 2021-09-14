Prepare your family for emergencies at 13th annual Safety Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September is national safety and preparedness month which means this year’s Safety Fair is right around the corner. This free, family event will be held at the Public Safety Academy: Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne South Campus on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Organizers said this year’s event will have over 40 booths and displays including fire and police vehicles, ambulances, hands on activities and games about safety. Families can visit Safety Village, the Survive Alive Trailer and Lutheran Air.