CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

America Ferrera says she's 'deeply concerned' about Texas abortion law on 'The View'

By Priscilla Aguirre
MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother celebrity has spoken out against recent actions from the Texas Legislature. On the daytime talk show The View, actress America Ferrera says she's "deeply concerned" about the abortion law that went into effect on September 1. The law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy – a period before many women know they are pregnant. The law does not make exceptions for rape or incest.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

Caitlyn Jenner Says She's Pro-Choice But Supports Texas' New Abortion Law

Caitlyn Jenner says she's all for "a woman's right to choose," but she also supports Texas' new, restrictive abortion law ... or at least its right to adopt it. Jenner explained herself during a Tuesday segment on CNN ... saying "I am for a woman's right to choose" but "I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws. So I support Texas in that decision. That's their decision."
TEXAS STATE
panthernow.com

Texas Abortion Law is Authoritarian

Former US Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) once referred to Trump rallies as the “spasms of a dying party.”. But even if the GOP is not on its way out the door, its leaders seem aware of, and caught in, this conundrum. Texas, the Republicans’ largest state, has charged towards right-wing authoritarian politics like a bucking bronco.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Health
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Arkansas Online

Texas doctor says he defied abortion law

A Texas doctor disclosed Saturday that he had performed an abortion in defiance of a new state law that bans the procedure in most cases after six weeks of pregnancy, setting up a potential test case of the measure. In an opinion essay published in The Washington Post under the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
America Ferrera
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Ana Navarro
TIME

I Can't Do My Job as a Pastor With Abortion Laws Like Texas' S.B. 8 in Place

As a Baptist pastor from a midsize Southern city in a conservative red state, I know firsthand who suffers when politicians attempt to limit the right of every person to determine whether, when and how to become parents. I also know how vital it is for people of faith to speak up in these religious spaces and show how strongly we disagree with government officials who would play politics with the health and well-being of people from our communities.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Caitlyn Jenner says she backs Texas’s new ban on abortions beyond six weeks: ‘That’s their decision’

Caitlyn Jenner says she supports Texas’s new abortion ban that prevents women getting the procedure in almost all cases after six weeks of pregnancy.The reality TV star, who is running for governor in California’s recall election, also told CNN that despite her support for Texas lawmakers passing the widely condemned “Heartbeat” bill, she insisted she was actually pro-choice.“I am for a woman’s right to choose. I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws,” she told the network’s Brianna Keilar.“So I support Texas in that decision, that’s their decision. But as far as...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#The Texas Legislature#Superstore#Latina#Hispanics#Non Hispanic#The American Progress#African Americans
case.edu

Law’s Jessie Hill talks about the Supreme Court’s decision on Texas’ abortion ban

CBS News: Jessie Hill, the Judge Ben C. Green Professor of Law, discussed a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows a Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy to remain in effect, emboldening other states to follow suit with similar measures that deputize private citizens to enforce the law. “Anti-abortion legislatures are just watching what happens in Texas, and if Texas gets away with this, absolutely they’re going to start passing them all over the country,” she said.
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Richard Gere Among Stars Urging World Leaders to Give COVID Vaccines to Developing Countries

Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Debbie Allen, Peter Dinklage, Richard Gere, Connie Britton and other Hollywood notables have signed an open letter urging world leaders to make COVID-19 vaccines widely available in developing countries. On Tuesday, humanitarian organization Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) released the open letter with more than 70 signatures from prominent entertainment industry figures, including Julianna Margulies, Sarah Silverman, Edward James Olmos, Joel McHale, Debra Messing, Bellamy Young and Tony Goldwyn. The goal is to provide enough innoculations to vaccines to immunize 70% of the global population by mid-2022. “COVID-19 is now a man-made pandemic of apathy,” the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
arcamax.com

Michael Hiltzik: Corporate America's deafening silence on the Texas abortion law

The optimistic notion that corporate America would step in to uphold the public interest in the face of politicians’ actions or inactions died on Sept. 1. That’s when a spectacularly restrictive anti-abortion law took effect in Texas, after the Supreme Court allowed it to go through without comment. The law not only bans all abortions after roughly six weeks — before most people even know they’re pregnant, according to Planned Parenthood — it allows no exceptions even in cases of rape or incest.
TEXAS STATE
mediaite.com

WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott Gives Stunning Answer When Asked About Texas Abortion Law’s Lack of Rape and Incest Exception

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) gave reporters a stunning reason for why Texas’ new abortion law lacks exceptions for those who were impregnated through rape or incest. The Texas governor was asked about his state’s recently imposed, and highly limiting, abortion laws while signing another controversial bill, which details restrictive voting measures, into law.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Discussion: Doctors worried about Texas new abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas - "Enough is enough" is the message from medical industry leaders across Texas, who are worried about the penalties for physicians imposed by two new abortion laws. Doctors are worried about the consequences of SB 8, also known as the Heartbeat Bill, and the Texas Medical Association has...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy