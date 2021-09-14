America Ferrera says she's 'deeply concerned' about Texas abortion law on 'The View'
Another celebrity has spoken out against recent actions from the Texas Legislature. On the daytime talk show The View, actress America Ferrera says she's "deeply concerned" about the abortion law that went into effect on September 1. The law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy – a period before many women know they are pregnant. The law does not make exceptions for rape or incest.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 1