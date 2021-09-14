America Ferrera says she's 'deeply concerned' about Texas abortion law on 'The View'

Caitlyn Jenner says she supports Texas’s new abortion ban that prevents women getting the procedure in almost all cases after six weeks of pregnancy.The reality TV star, who is running for governor in California’s recall election, also told CNN that despite her support for Texas lawmakers passing the widely condemned “Heartbeat” bill, she insisted she was actually pro-choice.“I am for a woman’s right to choose. I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws,” she told the network’s Brianna Keilar.“So I support Texas in that decision, that’s their decision. But as far as...

