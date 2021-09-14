CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Area news in brief for Sept. 15

Alliance Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHABITAT FUNDRAISER – Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity plans its Building Homes, Building Hope reverse raffle and quarter auction at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at Glamorgan Castle. Tickets, $60 apiece, are available at facebook.com/allianceareahabitat, or at 330-428-7290 and director@allianceareahabitat.org. The event will feature food and dessert stations, entertainment, a quarter auction, a cash bar and the chance to win $2,000 in a reverse raffle.

