John Cena’s Peacemaker returns in first-look image from The Suicide Squad spinoff series

While it has never quite garnered the volume of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, there has been a growing momentum from fans for Warner Bros to once again give into public pressure and release David Ayer's cut of his Suicide Squad. Not to add fuel to the fire, but Ayer this weekend took to his Instagram account to stealthily put out some previously unseen stills from what has become affectionately and predictively known as "They Ayer Cut" of the first iteration of the ragtag band of criminals big screen outings. While Ayer has been very supportive of James Gunn's new Suicide Squad movie, it looks like the director hasn't quite given up on having the definite cut of his own take making it to screens at some point.

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO