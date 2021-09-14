CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cena’s Peacemaker returns in first-look image from The Suicide Squad spinoff series

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving survived the events of The Suicide Squad, John Cena’s Peacemaker is set for a swift return as he takes centre stage in his very own HBO Max series from writer-director James Gunn this coming January, and thanks to Entertainment Weekly we have a first look image featuring Cena’s DC supervillain alongside Jennifer Holland’s Harcourt and Steve Agee’s Economos, as well as DCEU newcomers Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo and Freddie Stroma as Vigilante. Check it out here…

www.flickeringmyth.com

